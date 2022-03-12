Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.00. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

