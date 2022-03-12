Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €184.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €166.30 ($180.76).

ETR DB1 opened at €145.90 ($158.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 52-week high of €163.35 ($177.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

