Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($18.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.90 ($17.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €24.09 ($26.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.87. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a 1 year high of €23.67 ($25.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.05 and a 200-day moving average of €15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

