Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($72.83) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.54 ($70.15).

DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.91). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.01.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

