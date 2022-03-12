Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,991 shares of company stock worth $9,422,879. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.