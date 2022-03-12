DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 201,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

