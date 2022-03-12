Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.04 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.95.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $129.67. 2,350,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,792. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

