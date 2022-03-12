Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $160.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

