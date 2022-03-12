Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 765,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

