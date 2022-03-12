DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $147.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Shares of DKS opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

