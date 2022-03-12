DigitalBits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $937,906.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $270.23 million and approximately $937,906.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.16 or 0.00250831 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034516 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.54 or 0.00619808 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.