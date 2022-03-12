DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. 1,567,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,375. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,917,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 111,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

