Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 64,309 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Ooma worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ooma by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ooma by 106,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.