Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 83,868 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth $773,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of OR opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

