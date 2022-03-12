Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

