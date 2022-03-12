Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coastal Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 614,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $48.55 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

