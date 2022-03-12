Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 13.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.