Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $2.59 Million in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 662,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 1,815,296 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,289,294 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 1,081,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.04 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

