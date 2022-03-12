Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gaia were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,651 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

