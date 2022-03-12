Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE:DIN opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 119.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.