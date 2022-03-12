Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,693 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Qorvo by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.88 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

