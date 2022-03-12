Diversified Trust Co Has $235,000 Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,813,000 after buying an additional 2,615,754 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INT shares. StockNews.com lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

