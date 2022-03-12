Diversified Trust Co Has $242,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $30.41 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

