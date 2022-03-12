Diversified Trust Co Makes New $226,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.