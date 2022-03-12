Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.