Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Match Group stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.