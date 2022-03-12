Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS DNIF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 94,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $15.69.

About Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

