Dollarcoin (DLC) Market Cap Achieves $14,270.49

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 42.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $14,270.49 and approximately $9.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,175.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00751742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00200622 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00025942 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.