Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DMZPY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DMZPY stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

