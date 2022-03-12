Donald William Nicholson Acquires 2,293 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 2,293 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,983.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $38.86.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Generation Bio by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 274,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
