Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 219,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,338,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 874,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

