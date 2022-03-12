Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Invests $520,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after acquiring an additional 176,522 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170,498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,889,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.61. The company had a trading volume of 237,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,768. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.83 and a 200-day moving average of $273.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

