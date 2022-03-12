Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

