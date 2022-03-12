DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

