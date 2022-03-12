DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several research analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 274,144 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOYU opened at $1.46 on Friday. DouYu International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $473.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

