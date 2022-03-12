DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.56

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 31698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of research firms have commented on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

