Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $1,307,115. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

