DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 94.5% in February

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 120,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.17. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $83.33 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,079.51.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

