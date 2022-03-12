Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $606.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

