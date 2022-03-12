Dudley & Shanley Inc. Buys Shares of 1,420 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 500,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.88. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $74.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

