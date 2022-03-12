Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 19,150 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries makes up about 3.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $21,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,479. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.