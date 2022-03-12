Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 2,575 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 4.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.57. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

