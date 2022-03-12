Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the February 13th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

NYSE:DPG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.04. 123,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,873. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

