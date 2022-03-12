Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank downgraded Dufry to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Dufry has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

