Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 39,796 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.88 per share, with a total value of $3,178,904.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $76.70 on Friday. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.09.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.