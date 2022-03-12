DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KSM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 58,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,984. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.