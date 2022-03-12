DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $10.53. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 28,575 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
