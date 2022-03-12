DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $10.53. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 28,575 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

