Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $33.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.07 million and the highest is $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $134.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 89,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

