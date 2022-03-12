Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

DT stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,700 and sold 9,131 shares valued at $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

