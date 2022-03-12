Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $63.32

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.32, but opened at $65.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 1,921 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on EGLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $895.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.